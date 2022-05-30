Modi govt’s policy failed in IIOJ&K: Mehbooba Mufti

SRINAGAR: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday hit out at the BJP-led central government, saying that it was ‘scared’ of the Gupkar alliance, foreign media reported.

The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) is a political alliance between several regional political parties in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir campaigning for autonomy for the region by restoring special status of the erstwhile state. Farooq Abdullah is the president of the alliance.

She said that the Centre’s policy in Kashmir has failed and they have to come back to the policy of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Mufti Mohammad Sayeed. “Central government is scared of Gupkar alliance because if we come together, their sinister plan will fail in the valley. The Centre’s policy in Kashmir has failed and they have to come back to the policy of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Mufti Mohammad Sayeed,” Mehbooba Mufti told reporters here on Sunday. The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and the BJP-led central government have been at loggerheads over various issues for years.