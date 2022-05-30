UN Peacekeepers Day observed

LAHORE:In order to observe International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers and express solidarity with the international community, Pakistani UN peacekeepers of civilian police, who have served at 15 UN missions, assembled at a local hotel here on Sunday.

The event was organised and conducted by M Ghalib Bandesha, retired inspector general of police, who served in Mozambique in 1994, in Bosnia 2001-02 and in Liberia in 2004-05. Every year on May 29, the UN commemorates the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers to pay tribute to all men and women who served as military, police or civilians in peacekeeping operations. The occasion offers a chance to applaud uniformed and civilian personnel's invaluable contribution to the work of the organisation. The theme for this year's UN Day was 'People, Peace, Progress. The Power of Partnerships'. Speakers Afzal Cheema, Security Adviser in four missions from 1995-2015, A Razzaq Cheema, Police Observer in Bosnia and Liberia, Ms Shahzadi Gulfam, winner of International Female Peacekeeper Award for the year 2011, and Team Leader VPU in Timor Leste mission, Jawahir Shah, First-ever Contingent Commander of Police Contingent for Namibian mission in 1989-90 and Police Observer in Cambodia & Mozambique, Ahmad Raza Tahir, Contingent Commander of Police Contingent for Cambodian mission in 1992-93, and Sarmad Saeed Khan, Contingent Commander of Police Contingent for Liberian mission in 2004, lauded the services rendered by the UN and its peacekeepers in securing peace, security and stability in world's conflict zones and highlighted the importance of building partnerships between people, organisations, civil society and state organs with the purpose to achieve lasting peace on the globe.