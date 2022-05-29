Youm-e-Takbir painting competition held

LAHORE: The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Saturday organised a painting competition on Youm-e-Takbir, here at Alhamra Arts Gallery.

Renowned writer and poet Amjad Islam Amjad inaugurated the exhibition, along with LAC Executive Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi.

The competition featured 130 art works by 117 artists across the country.

Maha Chaudhry won the first position, Babar Mustafa second, and Huzaila Zahid got the third positions in the competition. The first position holder was awarded Rs50,000, second Rs30,000 and the third position got Rs20,000, along with shields and certificates. Amjad Islam Amjad congratulated Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi and his team on organising a successful exhibition on Youm-e-Takbir. He said: “Our youth possesses potential in art, and Alhamra plays a vital role in promotion of art and culture”. LAC Executive Director Zulfi congratulated all the winners and said: “We salute to all those who protect the beloved country”.

PR celebrates Youm-e-Takbeer: The Pakistan Railways Lahore division organised a special ceremony to celebrate “Youm-e-Takbeer” here on Saturday.

PR Divisional Superintendent M Hanif Gul was the chief guest while PR Prem Union President Sheikh M Anwar also addressed the ceremony. Later, a cake was cut and sweets were distributed among the participants.

A large number of employees participated in the ceremony.—APP

Joyland wins Jury Award at Cannes Festival: Joyland directed by Saim Sadiq produced by Sarmad Khoosat and starring Sania Saeed Alina Khan Sarwat Gilani and Rasti Farooq is not just a film but a moment pride for Pakistan as it represented the country and oh so brilliantly at the Cannes Film Festival.

Our stars walked the carpet and received a long-standing ovation at the premier of their film.