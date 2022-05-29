Hike in flour price withdrawn

KARACHI: On the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the hike in the price of flour being sold at the Utility Stores was withdrawn on Saturday.
The price of a 20-kg flour bag was reduced by Rs180 to Rs800 against the previous price of Rs980, while the price of 10-kg flour bag was reduced by Rs90 to Rs400 against the previous price of Rs490.
It is pertinent to mention that on May 27, the price of 20-kg flour bag was hiked by Rs180. Previously, the price of 20-kg flour bag was Rs800 and 10-kg flour bag Rs400.
