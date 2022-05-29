Otto Kurzendorfer made new GM

Islamabad : Aziz Boolani, chief executive officer of the Serena Hotels (South & Central Asia), has announced the appointment of Otto Kurzendorfer as the general manager of the Islamabad Serena Hotel.

Otto Kurzendorfer, a German national, has over 30 years of international hotel experience.

Prior to joining Islamabad Serena Hotel, Mr Kurzendorfer has worked for luxury hotel brands including Regency, Kempinski, Inter-Continental, Le Meridien, Sheraton and several LHW affiliate hotels in Kuwait, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UK, Germany, and Taiwan.

Moving to Pakistan, Mr Kurzendorfer and his family are delighted with the opportunity to contribute positively to the hotel and community development while immersing in a new culture and country and look forward to contributing to the continuous growth of Serena Hotels.