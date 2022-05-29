The rise of terror

Since April, Karachi has witnessed three bomb attacks. It is shocking that the authorities concerned have done nothing to increase the city’s security. Karachi is an economic hub, and investors from all over the world visit the city for work. How are we going to assure foreign investors that our country is a safe destination for investments?
It is equally surprising that many people seem to have forgotten about these horrific attacks. When will Karachi receive the attention it deserves? No political party is interested in working towards the betterment of the city.
Riaz Hussain
Karachi
