LCWU, 15 partner varsities selected for HEC research project

LAHORE:Higher Education Commission (HEC) Pakistan has selected Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) along with 15 partner universities for Higher Education Support System Activity Programme.

This was announced at the Higher Education Support System Activity (HESSA) programme launching ceremony in which HEC Chairman Dr Tariq Banuri, other senior officials, LCWU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Bushra Mirza and VCs of other universities also participated.

Under this programme, five women's universities, including Lahore College for Women University, will collaborate for successful experience in teaching and research, governance and sustainability. Research opportunities, soft skills training and career counselling support will be provided to university students involved in this project. The project will also prepare talented youths for the skills needed to find jobs and become employed.

On the occasion, USAID Pakistan Mission Director Julie Koenen said that "USAID is proud to cooperate with the Higher Education Commission in this project. Under HESSA, strong universities will be set up in Pakistan to equip students with the best academic and research experience needed for employment in local markets".

Dr Tariq Banuri said that the HESSA programme was an innovative initiative in which the collaboration of American universities with participating higher education institutions would be a precursor to policy level reforms and all of the Pakistani universities would benefit from this effort.

Promotion of sports: Akhuwat Foundation Chairman Dr Amjad Saqib called on Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan at National Hockey Stadium on Friday. During the meeting, Dr Amjad Saqib expressed his ambition to make joint efforts for promotion of sports in the province.

Dr Amjad Saqib also visited different departments and lauded the working of Sports Board Punjab. Later, Javed Chohan presented a souvenir to Dr Amjad Saqib. Chief executive of the Lahore Qalandars Atif Rana and head coach former Test cricketer Aaqib Javed were also present on the occasion.

Dr Amjad Saqib said sports developed discipline to one’s life. He offered his full cooperation to Sports Board Punjab for the promotion of sports culture across the province. “We are ready to put in combined efforts for the bright future of sports and quite upbeat that our joint efforts will bear fruitful results in regard to promotion of sports culture,” he added.

On this occasion, DG Sports Punjab lauded Dr Amjad’s role in promotion of education and elimination of poverty from the country. He said that Sports Board Punjab has always taken effective measures for the promotion of sports and welfare of the sports community.