Relief package?

This refers to the news report, ‘Petrol, diesel in Pakistan still cheaper than UK, BD, India, UAE’ (May 27). The price of petrol has increased by Rs30 per litre after the government and the IMF failed to reach an agreement for the revival of the $6 billion programme.
The nation was under the impression that the new government would provide relief to the people. But its decision to increase petrol prices will add more burden on them. We need relief packages from the sitting government.
Bakhtiyar Phullan
Turbat
