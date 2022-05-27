Aqeel wins CAS Open

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan No.1 Aqeel Khan lifted the 39th Chief of the Air Staff Khyber Cup Open Tennis Trophy defeating Muhammad Shoaib in straight sets at PAF Officers’ Mess Islamabad.

Aqeel won 7-5 and 6-2 in the final. Following an extended first set that saw Shoaib playing some exciting tennis to match his senior opponent, Aqeel totally dominated the second, winning it comfortably.

In the Boys Under-18, qualifier Mahatir Muhammad upset top seed Sami Zeb in a one-sided final by 6-2 and 6-2 and won the championship.