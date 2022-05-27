A new virus

The entire world was still struggling with Covid-19 when another virus called monkeypox set alarm bells ringing for all countries. The virus is a skin disease that can spread through respiratory droplets and skin contact. It, however, is not new. Its first case was reported in 1970. However, its re-emergence is concerning, especially in a world where Covid-19 continues to keep countries on high alert. More than 100 cases have been reported worldwide so far.
Pakistan needs to take every precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the virus. We already have a set of SOPs that we can use to keep our people safe.
Dadshah Bahadur
Karachi
