Three held for poaching

LAHORE: In a drive against illegal hunting, a team of Punjab Wildlife and Parks Department caught three persons for violating Punjab Wildlife Act.
The special squads of the department, conducted raids at the bank of river Ravi in the limits of district Okara and Nankan Sahib and caught three persons for illegally hunting black francolin (Teetar). The team imposed a fine of Rs40,000 on poachers.
