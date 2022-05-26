CITY PULSE

In the Deep End

The AAN Art Space & Museum is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Anushka Rustomji, Sara Khan, Suleman Khilji and Syed Hussain. Titled ‘In the Deep End’, the show will run at the gallery until June 11. Call 0300-3618501 for more information.

The Mystical Bloom

ArtChowk the Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Ambreen Hameed. Titled ‘The Mystical Bloom’, the show will run at the gallery until June 4. Call 0345-2245690 for more information.

Conversations with my Father

The Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, is holding a book launch for Moneeza Hashmi’s ‘Conversations with my Father: Forty Years on, a Daughter Responds’ at 6pm on May 27. Zehra Nigah, Salima Hashmi, Mehtab Akbar Rashdi, Ghazi Salahuddin, Arshad Mehmud and the author will hold a panel discussion, while Fawad Khan will recite Faiz Ahmad Faiz’s poetry. Call 0332-8223366 for more information.

Scenic Route

The VM Art Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Albert Sheldon Pennoyer, Anna Molka Ahmed, Carlo Tay, CW Jefferys, Ghulam Mustafa, Ghulam Rasul, Lawrence Arthur Colley Panton, Maahdi, Mubarak Husain, Muriel Yvonne McRoquee Hausser, Peti, RM Taylor, Ross Nelwig, Thomas G Greene, U Moe Htat Kyaw, Wahab Jaffer and Zaman Baloch. Titled ‘Scenic Route’, the show will run at the gallery until June 6. Call 0345-7787663 for more information.