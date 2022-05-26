DC South supervises polio vaccination drive

Deputy Commissioner South Abdul Sattar Isani along with District Health Officer Muhammad Ahmad Kazi supervised the ongoing polio campaign in the district on Wednesday.

He carried out joint monitoring and supervision visits at Team Support Centres and Emergency Operation Centre for Polio established at Eid Gah Maternity, Nankwara UC-5, Garden and Miran Naka Dispensary, Rangiwara UC-8, Lyari.

The deputy commissioner monitored the performance of the frontline workers, supervisors and union council level staff. He addressed the residents of the Parsi community in Garden and the local community of Rangiwara, Lyari regarding the importance of polio vaccines for children under five years of age, and administered the vaccine to the children whose parents were refusing to give their children polio drops. He directed the District Municipal South to resolve water supply or any other issue being faced by the polio centres on an immediate basis.

Around 10 million children are expected to be administered the oral polio vaccine during the current drive. More than 75,000 vaccinators and supervisors are taking part in the campaign. Polio vaccination camps were set up at 40 places at the bus and train stations in the province, and 167,328 children had been vaccinated against polio through these camps.