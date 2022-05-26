LG minister orders giving Sharea Faisal a facelift

The Sindh government has once again decided to uplift Sharea Faisal by carrying out lane marking and a plantation drive along this main thoroughfare of the city.

Visiting Sharea Faisal on Wednesday, Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah directed local government department officials to install signboards about traffic rules and carry out lane marking work on the thoroughfare.

He visited one of the busiest arteries along with Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Secretary Local Government Najam Ahmed Shah, Municipal Commissioner Afzal Zaidi, Administrator District Municipal Corporation Rehmat Ullah Sheikh.

He directed the officials concerned to remove structures that were ruining the look of Sharea Faisal and install street lights along it. He stressed that the entire road should be lit at night and all the street lights should be in a working condition.

Shah said Sharea Faisal was one of the most important roads in the city as it connected the city’s official centres and downtown with the airport. He said even foreign delegations used this road, so it should be maintained properly.

He directed the local government officials to uplift the greenbelt of Sharea Faisal by planting trees. Along with the lane marking, zebra crossing should also be marked on the road and traffic signs must also be installed for the ease of commuters, he added.