Today’s Cambridge exams cancelled

Islamabad : The British Council has announced the cancellation of all Cambridge O Level, IGCSE and AS/A Level exams (theory/practical) slated to be held in Islamabad and Rawalpindi today (Thursday) citing the developing uncertain situation as the reason.

However, the exams in other parts of the country will continue as scheduled. The examinations cancelled included Cambridge O Level Mathematics Syllabus D, Cambridge International AS Level (Physics) (Practical - Advanced), Cambridge International A Level (Geography) (Advanced), Cambridge IGCSE (Geography), Cambridge IGCSE (Spanish) and Cambridge International A Level (Sociology).

The British Council said it made the exam cancellation decision keeping in mind its duty of care towards the candidates, venue staff, and British Council staff. It said it would submit the special consideration request to the board for all exam components cancelled. "The details of the process have been shared with schools and private candidates."

According to the British Council, exams from 27 May onwards are scheduled to continue as per plan. If there are any further changes to the schedule, the British Council will inform schools and candidates in due course. The British Council’s toll-free number 0800 22000 will be available from 8am to 8pm today to answer any queries of the students or schools.