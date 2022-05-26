Health secretary visits South Punjab hospitals

LAHORE:Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan on the instructions of Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz visited several hospitals and health facilities in different cities of south Punjab on Wednesday.

Talking on this occasion, Secretary Ali Jan Khan said that he is visiting government hospitals to ensure that general public is being given best medical care. “Government hospitals will be provided with facilities of international standards. Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz gave us a mission to make health centers of Punjab better by providing best doctors and ample medicine supplies since it is our top priority. Every coming patient should be treated with respect and care and their issues should be dealt with efficiency," he added. He visited Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Liaquatpur, Sadiqabad, Khanpur, Zahir Pir Hub & Spoke Model Hospital Rahimyar Khan and Teaching Hospital Sheikh Zayed Rahimyar Khan on the third day of his visits of health facilities of south Punjab.

At this occasion, Special Secretary M Usman, Additional Secretary Sajjad Khan, Additional Secretary Dr Asim Altaf and Project Director PMU Tariq Mehmood also accompanied Secretary Health, who paid special attention to emergency wards, operation theaters and stores of government hospitals and checked their cleanliness as well. All the Medical Superintendents gave detailed briefing to Secretary Health about the facilities in these hospitals.