Improve healthcare delivery system: moot

LAHORE:Medical experts have said that providing quality healthcare delivery system to the people is a major challenge and it is imperative to improve the healthcare facilities available to the people under a system.

On the other hand, Pakistan’s population is growing at such an alarming level that it would become difficult to control it in the future.These views were expressed by speakers in a roundtable conference on “Quality and safe treatment Punjab Healthcare Commission’s top priority”, organised by Mir Khalil-ur- Rahman Memorial Society (Jang Group of Newspapers) in collaboration with Punjab Healthcare Commission with MPA Khawaja Salman Rafique as chief guest. Introductory remarks were made by Dr Muhammad Saqib Aziz, Chief Executive Officer, Punjab Healthcare Commission.

Other guests were former chairperson of the board of commissioners Punjab Healthcare Commission Prof Dr Mubarak, KEMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal, UHS former vice-chancellor Prof Dr Mahmood Shaukat, Dr Saeed Qazi, FJMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Amir Zaman Khan, Punjab Health Initiative Management Company CEO Dr Ali Razzaq, SIMS Principal Dr Muhammad Farooq Afzal, Dr Riaz Ahmed Tasneem, PIC Executive Director Prof Dr Bilal Mohiuddin, Shalimar Medical & Dental College Principal Professor Dr Zahid Bashir, former head of the SIMS Professor Dr Mehmood Ayaz, PKLI Dean Dr Faisal Dar, Services Hospital MS Amir Mufti, PMA President Dr Ashraf Nizami, president of family freshener Dr Tariq Mian, Director of clinical governance and organisational standards Punjab Healthcare Commission Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Sulehriya, Dr Jamshed Ahmed (WHO Punjab), Dr Javid Hayat Khan (PKLI), Dean Institute of Public Health Dr Zarfeshan Tahir and Provincial Heath Urban Specialist, Unicef Punjab Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Shad.

Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman Memorial Society (Jang Group of Newspapers) Chairman Wasif Nagi conducted the conference.The conference started with the recitation of Holy Quran and Na’at by Benish Malik. Khawaja Salman Rafique praised the doctor community’s performance in the days of covid-19.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the nation must move forward with confidence. Punjab Healthcare Commission CEO Dr Saqib said it was also important to guide patients, physicians and staff about safe medical ethics for standard treatment. Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Sulehriya briefed on the sanctity of international standards and principles. Dr Khalid Masood Gondal appreciated the role of Punjab Healthcare Commission in health sector.

MKRMS Chairman Wasif Nagi said that PHC is an independent body whose main objective is to improve standards of treatment in public and private health centres. Dr Zarfeshan Tahir highlighted the significance of health officials training.