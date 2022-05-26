Salah staying at Liverpool ´for sure´ next season as Mane hints at exit

LIVERPOOL: Mohamed Salah has confirmed he will see out his contract at Liverpool next season, but the Egypt forward remains non-committal on his future at Anfield beyond 2023.

Salah´s contract expires at the end of next season and talks over a new deal have dragged on for months without a resolution.

Ahead of Saturday´s Champions League final against Real Madrid, Salah said his full focus is on winning the biggest prize in European football for the second time.

"I don´t want to talk about the contract. I´m staying next season for sure, let´s see after that," said Salah at Liverpool´s pre-match media day on Wednesday.

"In my mind I don´t focus about the contract. I don´t want to be selfish, it´s about the team. It´s a really important week for us, I want to see Hendo (Jordan Henderson) having the trophy again in his hands."

However, Real´s failure to land France forward Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain has sparked speculation they could now enter the race for Salah.

The 29-year-old picked up his third Premier League Golden Boot in five seasons on Sunday as he shared the award with Tottenham´s Son Heung-min on 23 goals.

Salah´s fellow forward Sadio Mane also refused to commit his long-term future to Liverpool.

The Senegal international is out of contract in 2023 and has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich.

"This question (about my future) I will answer after the Champions League," Mane told Sky Sports.