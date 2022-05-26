Pak women seek unassailable lead in SL series

KARACHI: Following a superb win in their opener of the three-match T20I series, Pakistan women will be looking to take an unassailable lead when they lock horns with Sri Lanka in their second game here at the Southend Club Ground on Thursday (today).

The match starts at 2pm.

Bismah Maroof-led Pakistan on Tuesday took a bright start when they downed Sri Lanka by six wickets under scorching heat which truly tested the fitness of both the sides.

Pakistani spinners did a fine job with debutant leggie Tuba Hassan and left-arm spinner Anam Amin taking three wickets each to restrict Sri Lanka to 106-8, a total which was not easy to defend.

Skipper Bismah Maroof (28) and Nida Dar (36*) then shared a solid 51-run stand for the fourth wicket to ensure Pakistan's win. Although Bismah lost her wicket when Pakistan were just 11 runs away from the target, Nida took Pakistan home with ten balls to spare. She also hit a glorious six in her confident innings.

It will be a very important game for Sri Lanka to stage a comeback in the series. Sri Lanka failed to get a good start and lost two early wickets which put them on the back foot.

Sri Lanka, who arrived here on May 19 after 16 long years, have the capability to give Pakistan a tough time. They have a fine blend of experienced and young players. During the last couple of years Sri Lanka could not get many matches due to Covid and some of their practice sessions were also cancelled due to political situation back home. But they certainly look confident as they recently won the Commonwealth Games Qualifiers.

The series will help both sides prepare for the Commonwealth Games pencilled in for July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham.

Pakistan squad:

Bismah Maroof (captain), Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Naseem, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza (wicket-keeper), Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (wicketkeeper), Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal and Tuba Hassan.

Sri Lanka squad:

Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Achini Kulasuriya, Ama Kanchana, Anushka Sanjeewani, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera, Imesha Dulani, Inoka Ranaweera, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Oshadhi Ranasinghe, Prasadani Weerakkody, Sachini Nisansala, and Sugandika Kumari.