A month of chaos

One thinks that police raids at the houses of PTI leaders and workers are condemnable. One equally condemns the killing of a policeman and the insensitive comment made by Pervaiz Elahi. This is our history repeating itself; the sister of our father Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Fatima Jinnah, was ridiculed and called a traitor by a military dictator, houses of MQM workers and leaders were raided and their families maltreated by law-enforment officials, and the same treatment is meted out to the people of Balochistan and erstwhile Fata.
As a concerned citizen, one is worried that the current stand-off between the government and the PTI may result in some ugly incident.
Malik ul Quddoos
Karachi
