Thursday May 26, 2022
Healthcare woes

May 26, 2022

This is to draw the attention of the authorities concerned to the dismal state of public hospitals in Karachi. These healthcare centres are overstaffed and ill-equipped. Patients have to wait for hours to get themselves checked. The authorities must take steps to strengthen the healthcare sector of the city.

Masroor Atta

Karachi

