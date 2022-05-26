Healthcare woes

This is to draw the attention of the authorities concerned to the dismal state of public hospitals in Karachi. These healthcare centres are overstaffed and ill-equipped. Patients have to wait for hours to get themselves checked. The authorities must take steps to strengthen the healthcare sector of the city.
Masroor Atta
Karachi
