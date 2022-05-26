JS Bank, Almas Jewelers team up

KARACHI: JS Bank, one of the fastest-growing banks in Pakistan has signed an agreement with Almas Jewelers, one of Pakistan’s leading Jewelers to facilitate its customers for easy and convenient gold valuations to avail JS Gold Finance.

The agreement was inked between Atif Salim Malik, Group Head Retail Banking – JS Bank, and Adnan Ishtiaque, CEO – Almas Jewelers. Also present were Kashif Ishtiaque, chairman – Almas Jewelers, Fahad Siddiqui, head of products – JS Bank, and senior officials from both the institutions.

This partnership will provide JS Bank customers with convenient appointment bookings and rapid processing for gold verification especially as customer demand for gold backed financing continues to soar. JS Gold finance is one of the leading products within the gold financing facility.

Sharing his thoughts, Atif Salim Malik, said, “We are pleased to partner with Almas Jewelers for provision of on-the-spot verification of Gold ornaments. JS Bank has always strived to take initiatives that improve the customer journey and make access to financing simple, easy and convenient. This partnership will enhance customer satisfaction by allowing customers to unlock equity tied up in gold, quickly and safely.”

Speaking at the occasion, Adnan Ishtiaque, mentioned, “We are honored to partner with JS Bank for this first of its kind facility being offered by any Bank in Pakistan and this is the need of the time. With our experience of more than 55 years, we look forward to facilitating the Bank customers and hope to serve them with the best. We look forward to a strong and steady strategic partnership with JS Bank for the foreseeable future.”

The Bank hopes to continue this journey of impact in Pakistan’s financial sector by providing innovative conventional and digital solutions for customers in the years to come.