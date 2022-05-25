Babar aims to produce world class players

LAHORE: Pakistani skipper Babar Azam wants to produce world-class players who can become role models for generations to come.
Talking to the media here Tuesday at National High Performance Center (NHPC), Babar shared his ambitions being all-formats Pakistani captain.
“I prefer team goals over my individual achievements,” world’s number one T20I batter said. “Being a national captain, there is a huge responsibility on me. This responsibility brings multiple goals as a leader. I want to produce four to five world-class players who can become role models for generations to come,” Babar emphasised.
“As a captain, I always followed the great Imran Khan. His mindset as a captain is something to learn for all of us. In his captaincy, he produced some great players who became an example for others. I want to do the same,” 27-years-old cricketer mentioned.
Under Babar’s captaincy, Pakistan won its first-ever ICC World Cup match against arch-rivals India. Green Shirts defeated the Men in Blue by 10 wickets.
Talking about the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia, Babar said the tri-nation T20I series before the mega event in New Zealand would help players.
“We have heard about a tri-nation series in New Zealand. If this happens, it will be a good preparation opportunity for us,” he said.
To a query about middle-order batting, Babar vows to improve in the said department. “We are working on improving our middle-order batting. Don’t worry, we have planned multiple strategies for improvement,” he assured.
“We have brought in Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz which will provide us much-needed support in the middle-order. We will promote Shadab in batting as we know his potential,” he highlighted.
MILAN: Two of Europe’s most passionate fan bases will descend on Tirana for Wednesday’s Conference League final, a...
APRICA, ITALY: Czech rider Jan Hirt took the 16th stage of the Giro d’Italia on Tuesday to claim his first ever...
KABUL: Afghanistan on Tuesday announced its squads for the three one-day internationals and as many Twenty20 clashes...
DHAKA: The International Cricket Council will soon re-introduce neutral umpires despite the Covid-19 pandemic...
KARACHI: Army Whites won the DHA Inter-Departmental National Boxing Championship which concluded at Lahore on...
ISLAMABAD: Aqeel Khan and Mohammad Shoaib checked into the 39th CAS Khyber Cup National Ranking Tennis men’s singles...
Comments