Babar aims to produce world class players

LAHORE: Pakistani skipper Babar Azam wants to produce world-class players who can become role models for generations to come.

Talking to the media here Tuesday at National High Performance Center (NHPC), Babar shared his ambitions being all-formats Pakistani captain.

“I prefer team goals over my individual achievements,” world’s number one T20I batter said. “Being a national captain, there is a huge responsibility on me. This responsibility brings multiple goals as a leader. I want to produce four to five world-class players who can become role models for generations to come,” Babar emphasised.

“As a captain, I always followed the great Imran Khan. His mindset as a captain is something to learn for all of us. In his captaincy, he produced some great players who became an example for others. I want to do the same,” 27-years-old cricketer mentioned.

Under Babar’s captaincy, Pakistan won its first-ever ICC World Cup match against arch-rivals India. Green Shirts defeated the Men in Blue by 10 wickets.

Talking about the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia, Babar said the tri-nation T20I series before the mega event in New Zealand would help players.

“We have heard about a tri-nation series in New Zealand. If this happens, it will be a good preparation opportunity for us,” he said.

To a query about middle-order batting, Babar vows to improve in the said department. “We are working on improving our middle-order batting. Don’t worry, we have planned multiple strategies for improvement,” he assured.

“We have brought in Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz which will provide us much-needed support in the middle-order. We will promote Shadab in batting as we know his potential,” he highlighted.