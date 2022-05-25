Veteran actor Sajjad Kishwar dies at 89

RAWALPINDI: Veteran Pakistani film and television actor Sajjad Kishwar breathed his last in Rawalpindi after a protracted illness on Tuesday. He was 89. Kishwar's funeral prayers were held on Tuesday night at ‘Shah Diyan Tahliyan’ graveyard at Committee Chowk. He won hearts with his acting skills in several Pakistani dramas and films. Kishwar also received the lifetime achievements award from Radio Pakistan in 2006.