Surveillance cameras to overcome crimes in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD: The district police has drawn up a plan to install surveillance cameras at all entry and exit points to combat crimes in Abbottabad, said an official. Briefing journalists at his office here on Tuesday, District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Khan said narcotics control, action against Illegal property mafia and car-lifters would be his priorities besides law and order issues and traffic-related problems in the district.

He asked the journalists to point out the deficiencies in the police force and play a role in the eradication of evils from society. Later, presiding over a meeting of the officials, the DPO said special care should be taken in the registration of cases against drug dealers.

He called for concentrating on investigative matters so that drug dealers could get punished when challans were submitted to the court. The DPO talked about the shortcomings in the case registration against drug dealers and stressed the need for improving the investigation process. The meeting was attended by District Public Prosecutor Shehzad Khan, Additional Superintendent of Police Arif Javed, SP Investigation Muhammad Ishtiaq, sub-divisional police officers, stations house officers, investigating officers and moharrars of the police stations.