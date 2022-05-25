High-intensity earthquake jolts KP

PESHAWAR: A total of 52 research papers were presented at the two-day International “Seerah Conference,” which...
RAWALPINDI: Veteran Pakistani film and television actor Sajjad Kishwar breathed his last in Rawalpindi after a...
MINGORA: Researchers and experts in the field of plant sciences and biodiversity underscored the need for preserving...
MANSEHRA: The Ehsaas Programme’s district coordinator has said deserving women may apply for the quarterly financial...
PESHAWAR: Contract for the construction of an international standard cricket stadium in Kalam had been awarded and the...
NOWSHERA: The police claimed to have recovered a kidnapped youth and arrested six accused in the jurisdiction of Pabbi...
