Wednesday May 25, 2022
National

High-intensity earthquake jolts KP

By APP
May 25, 2022

PESHAWAR: A high intensity earthquake has jolted Peshawar city and other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday noon. According to PMD, a 5.3 magnitude earthquake at the Richter scale and its depth was 170 kilometer with epicenter at Hindu Kush region, shook Peshawar city and other parts of KPK.

