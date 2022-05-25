Control room established to rehab drug addicts

PESHAWAR: Commissioner Peshawar Riaz Khan Mehsud has set up a control room to rehabilitate drug addicts and take action against drug peddlers to control trafficking of narcotics to the city.

On Tuesday, Riaz Mehsud chaired a meeting of different departments to formally start the work planned in March this year.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Mohammad Ijaz Khan, Deputy Commissioner Shafiullah Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr Ehtishamul Haq and officers of line departments attended the meeting.

Riaz Mehsud expressed anger over the “bureaucratic hurdles” that unnecessarily delayed the project.

“I took it as a challenge that I will sort out all the hurdles that delayed the project. I can’t see these living bodies (drug addicts) on the streets of Peshawar,” the commissioner told the meeting.

The representatives of district administration, Social Welfare Department, police, Anti-Narcotics Force, Excise, Special Branch, Intelligence Bureau, Dost Welfare Organisation, Care Welfare, Al-Khidmat Foundation and welfare organisations will be present in the newly established facility, control room to coordinate with each in tracing and shifting the addicts for their rehabilitation.

Riaz Mehsud said drug addicts would be shifted to different rehabilitation and welfare organizations on a daily basis for treatment.

He said people can share information about drug addicts and drug peddlers on the helpline 1050.

The commissioner said the process for rehabilitation of the drug addicts and action against drug sellers and drug traffickers would be monitored from the cell.

He said drug addicts from other districts treated through the cell would be shifted to native areas after rehabilitation.

Riaz Mehsud said the government had approved funds for the project and there was no justification for any delay.

“It’s embarrassing for us as people from all over the country come to Peshawar to purchase drugs. It’s easily available everywhere in the city and other districts,” he said.

He said besides rehabilitating the addicts, they had gathered enough information to take action against drug dealers.

CCPO Ijaz Khan said the police had expedited efforts to tighten the noose around drug suppliers.

“Until and unless we close the sources of drugs, rehabilitation of the addicts would not help to make Peshawar a free-drug city,” he said.

He advised the relevant authorities to involve family members of the addicts, saying without their contribution and support, the addicts after their rehabilitation could again start using narcotics.