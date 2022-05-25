Tribes people urged to take part in long march

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior leader Senator Dost Muhammad Khan Mehsud has called upon the tribesmen, party workers and youth to participate in the long march and sit-in in Islamabad.
The Senator had a detailed discussions with the party office-bearers, youths and other cadres to chalk out a plan of action to ensure maximum mobilisation of the masses especially from the Erstwhile Fata- which has emerged as a Strong Bastion of PTI, and who are expected to play leading role in the success of this movement.
Under the guidance of Senator Dost Muhammed Mehsud, a group of diehard party workers have established a camp around the residence of PTI Chairman Imran Khan at Bani Gala to foil any conspiracy.
