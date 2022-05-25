PM’s Mansehra visit postponed

MANSERHA: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) parliamentary leader in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly, Sardar Mohammad Yousaf on Tuesday said that the Prime Minister’s scheduled May 26 visit to the district had been postponed.

“Shehbaz Sharif was due here on May 26 to address a public gathering but due to his hectic engagements. Now the public meeting will be held on May 29,” he told reporters here.Sardar Yousaf said that the party’s vice-president Maryam Nawaz would also address the gathering.The PMLN parliamentary leader in the provincial assembly said that the Prime Minister would also announce the resumption of work on the mega development projects which were abandoned by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government.