Wednesday May 25, 2022
Peshawar

Bid to smuggle drugs foiled

By Bureau report
May 25, 2022

PESHAWAR: The police foiled a major bid to smuggle drugs in a car in Palosai on Tuesday. An official said the police during an action recovered 80kgs of hashish and 59kgs of opium from a car. The smugglers managed to escape.

