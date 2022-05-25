Artworks highlight drug abuse impact on society

LAHORE:A seminar and poster exhibition titled "Say No to Drugs" was organised by the National College of Arts (NCA) in collaboration with Deputy Commissioner Office, Drug Advisory Training Hub (DATH) & Colombo Plan to highlight the issue of drug abuse and illicit trafficking and its impact on society.

Anti-Drugs Narcotics Campaign Consultant Syed Zulfiqar Hussain and NCA Deputy Registrar Shahzad Tanveer highlighted several causes observed in the young generation who get subjected to drug addiction. They further added that things happen to us all the time, but all that matters is how you react to it and what you make out of it becomes the cause of change. They proposed recommendations such as self-belief, self-control, reduction in communication gaps, strong family bonding, self-awareness and involvement in healthy activities as a workable way.

Speakers also highlighted that the main reasons for drug inclination might include depression, peer pressure, unintentional dependency on medicines, and lack of self-control and to enhance performance. They suggested treating a drug addict as a patient and always being empathetic for his rehabilitation process. NCA Principal Prof Dr Murtaza Jaferi Said students could highlight this important issue in society with their artwork.