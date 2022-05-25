PTI members arrested under MPO as Section 144 imposed

During raids in different parts of Karachi in the early hours of Tuesday, law enforcement agencies arrested leaders and activists of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).

Officials and police sources said that a message from the government was delivered to law enforcers across Karachi the previous night, according to which they were ordered to arrest PTI leaders and activists in the city under the MPO.

As soon as the orders were received, police officials from all over the city reached the houses of PTI leaders and activists. A series of raids by the Karachi police continued until dawn. Police arrested a few PTI leaders and activists, while they traced the whereabouts of others, most of whom have apparently fled to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and some are reportedly in different parts of Punjab.

Officials said PTI leaders and activists from all over Sindh had planned to transport themselves to Islamabad by trying to take a truck or any other transport to the federal capital to hold a protest, but all of them needed to be stopped.

They said the law enforcers continue to carry out raids in different parts of Karachi to arrest PTI leaders and activists. MNA Saifullah Mehsud has been arrested from Keamari and MNA Attaullah from the SITE Area. As soon as the police raids were reported, all PTI leaders and workers went underground.

Section 144 imposed

The Sindh Home Department has imposed Section 144 across the province and issued a notification in this regard. The decision was taken due to the current law and order situation in the province.

The Sindh police chief had written to the home department to shed light on the prevalent law and order situation in the province due to the recent terrorist attacks that intended to endanger the lives and properties of the ordinary citizens.

The police chief pointed out that some disgruntled political and other elements were planning to hold unlawful assembly with the intent to block roads and highways, and organise sit-ins to disturb the peaceful pace of the lives of the ordinary citizens.

He also pointed out that these will provide more opportunities to anti-social and anti-state elements trying to take any advantage through exploiting the prevalent politico-economic situation.

Regarding the available reports that various organisations intend to carry out unlawful assemblies, and stage demonstrations and sit-ins throughout the province, he expressed the apprehension that disgruntled elements may disturb law and order during these gatherings.

The subsequent notification issued by the home department reads that in reference to the recommendations of the police chief, the Sindh government deems it expedient to take measures to avoid any untoward incident due to the expected unlawful gatherings and to obviate any chance of exploitation by undesirable elements.

Exercising the powers conferred under the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), the government imposed a ban on the gathering of five or more people, and the staging of demonstrations and rallies throughout the province for a period of 30 days with immediate effect.

In pursuance of Section 195(i)(a) of the CrPC, the government has authorised the SHOs of the police stations concerned to register complaints under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code in writing for the violation of Section 144 of the CrPC.