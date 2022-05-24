Pakistan-Sri Lanka T20I series begins today

KARACHI: The fitness of the players will be really tested in extremely hot conditions as Pakistan women meet Sri Lanka in the first T20I of the three-match series here at the Southend Club Cricket Stadium on Tuesday (today).

The match begins at 2pm. This is the first time that the two nations will lock horns in a T20I game on Pakistan soil. Both the teams underwent tough practice sessions under scorching heat during the last few days at the series venue which is located very close to the sea. Both sides are quite confident to deliver in the series.

Pakistan’s captain Bismah Maroof is happy with the way her charges responded during training despite hot weather. “Our preparation is very good and the girls have responded well despite hot weather,” Bismah told a news conference here at the game venue on Monday. “Irrespective of Sri Lanka’s strength, we are focused on how to develop our own brand of cricket,” Bismah said.

Bismah said that there will be no pressure and the series will be fairly good for preparation for the Commonwealth Games pencilled in for July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham. She said she expects the wicket for the first T20I to be a turning one. “It seemed to me a spinning track and we will look at it again before we decide the final XI,” Bismah said.

She ruled out the impression of a grouping in the team and said that selectors can give the right answer about selection matters relating to experienced Javeria Khan, who has been dropped.

Sri Lankan team coach and former Test great Hashan Tillakaratne said that his brigade had the potential to challenge the hosts. “We have great respect for Pakistan women and I know its cricket ability. It’s a good opportunity and a challenge for our girls and I think our team has the potential to challenge Pakistan,” Hashan told the news conference.