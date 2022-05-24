LWMC workers performance reviewed

LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chief Executive Officer Rafia Haider paid a surprise visit to Outfall Road workshop and reviewed the production of waste bins, departure of vehicles to the field and attendance of new drivers and workers.

LWMC CEO Rafia Haider was briefed on Fleet Management, Workshop, In-House Production of bins, and vehicle repair by the relevant officials. As per spokesperson for LWMC, CEO issued orders to complete the production of 504 new bins within a week. She also gave standing instructions to fleet managers to ensure timely departure of vehicles in field and 100 percent attendance of drivers. Timely departure of vehicles and workers to the field must be ensured even in rainy season.

Talking on the occasion, she stated that all fleet managers and deputy managers must complete minor vehicle repairs in three hours and major repairs in three days.