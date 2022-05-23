Imran phoned to scrap NAB cases against many aides: Aun Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Former adviser to ousted prime minister Imran Khan, Aun Chaudhry, has said the PTI chairman had not appointed Pervez Khattak as the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister for the second time because he thought he did not obey him as he desired.

Talking to Geo News programme Jirga’s host Saleem Safi, he said Mehmood Khan had been appointed KP CM because he was a weak person. “Khattak has a political vision and he would have benefited the party better but he was criticised in party meetings,” he added.

He said FIRs were lodged against Jahangir Tareen and his children while he had helped Imran Khan form governments in the Centre and Punjab. “Tareen allowed Imran Khan to use his plane and bore expenses of party meetings and offices, including Imran Khan’s sit-in at Islamabad. Imran Khan also leveled false allegations against Aleem Khan over his housing society. If he was so notorious, why had you accepted him in your party?” he asked.

He said Shehzad Akbar had set up private cells to investigate Tareen after a commission was set up to investigate the sugar crisis. “Tareen also supported Principal Secretary to PM Azam Khan but he asked Imran Khan to form a commission against Tareen,” he added.

Aun Chaudhry alleged that Prime Imran Khan had phoned for closing NAB cases against many people close to him. “The truth will come forth if an inquiry is held,” he added.

He said he had ignored his business to work for the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, but he was stopped from attending Prime Minister Imran Khan’s oath-taking after somebody dreamed about it at Bani Gala. “When I was informed about it by Imran Khan himself through a message before the night of the oath-taking, I was hurt badly and thought was it the reward for my hard work? He sent the message at 2am and I have saved it in my phone. It is strange that decisions were made in the party on the basis of dreams,” he regretted. He said perhaps he had been expelled from the party because Allah wanted to save him from the fallout of the disastrous performance of the PTI government for four years. “The last four years were really tough for people and the country,” he added.