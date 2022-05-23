PM brings Dr Saeed to revive PKLI

LAHORE: On the request of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Dr Saeed Akhtar has returned from the US to join the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute and Research Centre (PKLI) as chairman Board of Governors.

While presiding over the Board of Governors’ meeting during his visit to the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute, the prime minister took important decisions, including reinstatement of Dr Saeed Akhtar as chairman Board of Governors of PKLI, who was removed during the Imran Khan-led PTI government. Earlier, the prime minister had requested Dr Saeed Akhtar to return to the country and take the charge of chairman Board of Governors.

Talking to media persons at the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) here on Sunday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said during Imran Khan’s tenure, the hospital was closed down and its expensive machinery was wasted, adding the nation would not forgive Imran for bringing the state-of-the-art hospital to the brink of destruction. He said the PKLI was founded to provide treatment to the poor. The PM also announced establishment of a nursing university, which would be completed within a year.