Three-day ‘Besakhi Mela’ in AJK concludes

MUZAFFARABAD: Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Sunday attended the concluding ceremony of a three-day Besakhi Mela at Khoirata and distributed prizes.
Earlier, the PM was warmly welcomed on his arrival at the festival, while a contingent of the AJ&K Police presented the guard of honour. Pakistan and AJ&K anthems were also presented.
Addressing the ceremony, Public Health Minister Dr Ansar Abdali said “besides providing entertainment to the masses, holding such events could also play an important role in promoting peace and tolerance in the society”, Abdali said, adding the cultural festivals promote social harmony and help in overcoming extremism. Referring to India’s aggressive designs, the minister Dr Ansar Abdalisaid the Indian government was hell bent on endangering the peace of the entire region.
