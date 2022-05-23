 
close
Monday May 23, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

11 parties served notices for not conducting intra-party polls

By Our Correspondent
May 23, 2022

LAHORE: Election Commission of Pakistan has issued show cause notices to 11 political parties for not conducting intra party elections. The ECP has issued notices to the parties under Section 209 and 210 of the Election Act.

The parties included Pakistan Kisan Ittehad (Ch Anwar), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (Gulalai), Pakistan Qomi Yakjahti Party, Mutehida Ulema Mashaikh Council, Pakistan Aman Party, Sunni Ittehad Council, Sunni Tehrik, Aam Aadmi Tehrik Pakistan, All Pakistan Tehrik, Pakistan Human Rights party and another.

Comments