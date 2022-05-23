11 parties served notices for not conducting intra-party polls

LAHORE: Election Commission of Pakistan has issued show cause notices to 11 political parties for not conducting intra party elections. The ECP has issued notices to the parties under Section 209 and 210 of the Election Act.

The parties included Pakistan Kisan Ittehad (Ch Anwar), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (Gulalai), Pakistan Qomi Yakjahti Party, Mutehida Ulema Mashaikh Council, Pakistan Aman Party, Sunni Ittehad Council, Sunni Tehrik, Aam Aadmi Tehrik Pakistan, All Pakistan Tehrik, Pakistan Human Rights party and another.