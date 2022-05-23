Senator Irfan to IHC CJ: ‘Can a judicial inquiry be conducted into my arrest?’

ISLAMABAD: Following a rapid judicial action after the arrest of Shireen Mazari, Senator Irfan Siddiqui has also appealed to the Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court Justice Athar Minallah to order a judicial inquiry into his arrest, handcuffing and keeping in High Security Block (HSB) cell of Adiala jail.

Taking to Twitter, Senator Irfan Siddiqui hailed the decision of the IHC ordering release of Shireen Mazari and setting up a judicial inquiry. “Can a judicial inquiry be conducted into my arrest at midnight without any warrant or FIR, handcuffing and putting me in High Security Block (HSB) cell during Shireen Mazari's tenure?" Senator Irfan inquired from IHC CJ through micro-blogging website.

It may be recalled that Irfan Siddiqui was arrested by a large contingent of police and other agencies from his house in Islamabad midnight in July 2019, during the PTI rule without any warrant or FIR. The following day, he was produced handcuffed before Assistant Commissioner Mehreen Baloch.

He was sent to Adiala Jail on a 14-day judicial remand, where he was put into an HSB cell along with hard-core criminals. Irfan Siddique was meted out harsh treatment in a petty case related to renting out a house which was not even owned by him.

Despite repeated appeals, the incident has not been investigated yet. PTI leader Shireen Mazari was arrested on Saturday after an FIR registered during the PTI era regarding a land record tampering case. After hearing the case at midnight, the Chief Justice Islamabad High Court ordered to release Shireen Mazari and constituting a judicial commission to investigate the arrest.