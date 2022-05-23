Two years on, Karachi plane crash probe still incomplete

KARACHI: A probe into the PK-8303 plane crash that claimed the lives of 97 passengers and crew members on May 22, 2020, is still incomplete.
According to aviation sources, the inquiry may take another 18 months to complete. According to the PIA, Rs11.1m compensation each has been paid to the families of 71 victims, while the families of 20 passengers have moved the Sindh High Court with a plea that the amount was far less than international standards.
