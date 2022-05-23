PPP leader booked for ‘obscene gestures’

MARDAN: A Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) local leader was booked for allegedly making obscene gestures at a girl student, police sources said on Sunday. The sources said the girl (H), a student of grade nine hailing from Gujjar Garhi, told the Saddar Police Station that she was going to Pohan Colony for tuition when Malik Ejaz made obscene gestures at her.

She said this had been going on for the last one month. She said she also went to his residence to make a complaint, adding the accused was present at home and made threats against her besides trying to take off her veil.

The police registered a case against the accused under sections 354 and 294 of the Pakistan Penal Code and started an investigation.