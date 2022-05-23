KP helping Balochistan to control forest fire: minister

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation Muhammad Iqbal Wazir on Sunday said that the Rescue 1122 teams have reached Balochistan to control the raging fire in the Koh-e-Suleman forest region.

He said that on the instructions of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, around 50 firefighters were deployed to assist the Balochistan government in controlling fire in the mountainous range.

Earlier, the KP government declared an emergency in the wake of a fire that broke out in the region a few days ago.

KP Minister for Local Government Faisal Amin Khan, in a statement, said that security forces, rescue organisations and locals were working tirelessly to contain the fire on Balochistan side and KP teams and machinery were working to create the access as the terrain is difficult.

He said that three people had died and four others got injured after being trapped in the wildfire. He said that Chilghoza, pine and olive trees over 400 acres on KP side were affected, adding that strong winds were still enhancing its intensity.

Faisal Amin said that it was an uphill task and the KP government was supporting Balochistan where 70 percent of the fire was raging.

He said that lack of water on site and steep cliffs made it extremely difficult to approach the area.

He said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had issued instructions to all departments for support to protect people and natural resources.