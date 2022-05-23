 
Monday May 23, 2022
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards member assassinated in Tehran

By AFP
May 23, 2022

Tehran: Gunmen shot dead a member of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards on Sunday in the east of the capital Tehran, state news agency IRNA reported. "Sayyad Khodai... was assassinated during a gun attack carried out by two motorcylists in Tehran’s Mohahedin-e Eslam Street," IRNA said.

