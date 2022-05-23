Aqeel storms into third round of CAS Cup

ISLAMABAD: Aqeel Khan continued his good form in the 39th CAS Khyber Cup National Ranking Tennis beating youngster Sami Zeb in an impressive style at the PTF/SDA Complex hard courts Sunday.

Aqeel won 6-2, 6-2 to make it to the third round in style. Pakistan No 1’s baseline game was impressive and so was his attacking posture that tamed the youngster in no time.

Aqeel looked well on track to meet Muhammad Shoaib (PAF) in the final. Shoaib beat Ahmed Kamil 6-4, 6-3 to make it to the next round.

Results: Men’s singles (2nd round): Aqeel Khan bt Sami Zeb Khan 6-2, 6-2; Yousaf Khalil (PAF) bt Mahatir Muhammad 6-1, 6-3; Muzammil Murtaza bt Ahmed Nael Qureshi 6-3, 7-6(3); Heera Ashiq bt Imran Bhatti 6-1, 6-1; Mudassir Murtaza bt Ahmed Asjad Qureshi 6-4, 7-6(4); Muhammad Abid bt Talha Khan 6-0, 6-0; Barkatullah bt Hasheesh Kumar 6-3, 6-3; Muhammad Shoaib (PAF) bt Ahmed Kamil 6-4, 6-3.

Boys under-18 singles (2nd round): Sami Zeb Khan bt Bilal Taibzada 6-0, 6-0; Talha Khan bt Muhammad Ali Zain 6-0, 6-0; Hasheesh Kumar bt Hamza Roman 6-4, 4-6, 6-0; Abdullah Khan bt Hassan Ali 6-2, 6-3; Uzair Khan bt Ibrahim Saqib 6-3, 6-4; Ahmed Nael Qureshi bt Rayyan Khan 6-2, 6-0; Abdul Basit bt Zaeem Ghafoor 2-6, 7-5, 6-1; Mahatir Muhammad bt Kamran Khan 6-0, 6-1.