Pakistan ready for India: Aikman

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan hockey team head coach Siegfried Aikman said on Sunday said his players were all geared up to exhibit their best against arch-rivals India in their opening Asia Cup match in Jakarta on Monday.

Talking to ‘The News’ from Jakarta, he announced Pakistan had covered all the bases. “We are ready for India and I feel that every player is eager to deliver his best and to start the Asia Cup in an impressive style,” he said.

The head coach opined that Pakistan achieved the targets during the preparations. “Let me make it clear that we have achieved our goals from the warm-up matches that were only meant for preparations. Following hard training at camps and tour to Europe I feel every player is ready to deliver against a team that is far superior on the FIH ranking list. Despite our weak ranking, I think when it comes to playing against India, you cannot say anything final,” he said.

“Though they have rested some players, there are a few very impressive players on their side. Pakistan have also got almost 80 percent fresh faces, as we are eyeing the future,” Aikman said. Pakistan and India match starts at 4:30 pm PST.