‘Over 17,000 patients treated through KEMU tele-medicine’

LAHORE:King Edward Medical University (KEMU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Khalid Masood Gondal has said Telemedicine Department established at KEMU in March 2020 has provided state-of-the-art facility through tele-consultation to the patients from more than 80 cities of Pakistan and 45 countries across the world.

“Up till now, more than 17,000 patients have been treated and benefited through tele-medicine system at KEMU,” he apprised the participants at 5th KEMU Alumni Annual Dinner held at KEMU Library Hall. KEMU VC Prof Khalid Masood Gondal was the patron-in-chief of this get-together and century’s best (1960) graduate of KEMC, Prof Mahmood Ali Malik, was the chief guest. Prof Saira Afzal, Dean Public Health and Preventive Medicine, moderated the ceremony.

Prof Khalid Masood Gondal highlighted the academic, research infrastructural development project and quality service delivery provided by the faculty of KEMU and its seven attached hospitals, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The VC said a 4-storey Maqbool Ahmad Block has also been completed and recently inaugurated by Chancellor/Governor Punjab. He said this hugely expensive project was solely funded by a proud KEMCOLIAN of 1968, Dr. Maqbool Ahmad, a renowned Ophthalmologist in USA, with $1.6 million.

“It is a real and excellent example of paying back to the homeland and alma mater,” he added. He specially mentioned the contributions of KEMCAA UK under leadership of Dr Tabinda Dogal, Dr Athar A Saeed and Dr Tufail and KEMCAANA under leadership of President Dr Fateh Shahzad and Prof Muhammad Aslam.

Dr Asif Mahmood Jah (KEMCOLIAN 1986), currently serving as Federal Tax Ombudsman, Islamabad, expressed that he became nostalgic whenever he visited KEMU. The Vice Chancellor University of Child Health Sciences (UCHS), Prof Masood Sadiq, KEMCOLIAN 1987 and a renowned Paeds Cardiologist, felicitated Prof Khalid Masood Gondal.

Prof. Muhammad Asghar Butt, DGIR CPSP, and KEMCOLIAN 1984, shared his student days' memories. Dr Zahid Pervez, ex-Medical Superintendent of Mayo Hospital, said that he has very long association with KEMU and Mayo Hospital.

Orthopedic surgeon, Chairman Ghurki Trust Teaching Hospital and founder of Spine Surgery Unit, a proud KEMCOLIAN, expressed his felicitations to the Vice Chancellor for upholding the glorious traditions of the prestigious institution and maintaining international standards in academics and research.

Prof Akhtar Sohail Chughtai, pathologist, academician and KEMCOLIAN 1974, thanked the VC for organising the event. He also appreciated the contribution of Prof Saira Afzal and Prof Bilquis Shabbir in uplifting the standard of academics and research under the guidance and vibrant leadership of Prof Khalid Masood Gondal. Prof Mahmood Ali Malik, chief guest of the evening, recalled his memories, saying that he was very fond of being the student of this institution.