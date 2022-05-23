Cop wounded in aerial firing at brother’s wedding dies

A policeman who was wounded during aerial firing at his brother’s wedding in Orangi Town succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a hospital on Sunday.

In the meantime, five people, including two children, were wounded in various incidents of firing in parts of the city. A 23-year-old police constable, Haroon, son of Hamid, was wounded during celebratory gunfire at his brother’s wedding ceremony in Gulshan-e-Bihar in Orangi Town. He was transported to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he died during treatment.

The deceased cop was posted at the office of the SITE SP. Police said they had registered a case and were looking for those involved in the aerial firing. Separately, a man identified as Sumair, 20, son of Ibrahim, was shot and injured in a firing incident that took place in the Malir City area.

He was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for medical treatment. Police said the incident took place over offering resistance during a mugging bid and a case had been registered.

In another firing incident, two people were wounded near Ghaggar Phattak within the limits of the Steel Town police station. They were taken to the JPMC. The injured persons included Haroon, 56, and Allah Dino, 29.

Police said the incident took place during a clash between two groups. Further investigations are under way. A six-year-old girl, Noori, was wounded after a stray bullet hit her in Baldia Town. She was transported to the Civil Hospital, Karachi. In a similar incident, a 10-year-old boy, Rehan, son of Rashid, was wounded after being hit by a stray bullet in the Surjani Town area. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment.