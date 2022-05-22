Looks like govt will arrest PTI leaders: Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Saturday said it seemed that the government has decided to arrest PTI leaders ahead of a planned long march towards Islamabad, local media reported.

Speaking to a media outlet after the arrest of Shireen Mazari and the registration of cases against party leaders Alamgir Khan, Rashid said that this was the first step towards the mass arrest of the PTI leadership.

“This government has planned to further deteriorate law and order situation in the country,” he said.

Sheikh Rashid, while condemning the arrest of Shireen Mazari, said that she was a clean politician. “We are ready to face the upcoming situation after fresh arrest and now the decision will be made through long march,” he said.