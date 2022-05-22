Water tanker mafia rules the roost amid sizzling weather

Rawalpindi : The tanker mafia is taking full advantage of present water crisis during hot weather and selling a water tanker at Rs2000 to Rs3500 in different localities of the city and cantonment boards.

The tanker mafia is selling a water tanker at Rs3500 here at Shah Khalid, Shah Faisal, Gulzar-e-Quaid and Gulraiz while a water tanker is being sold at Rs3000 here at Scheme-III, Adiala, Gulistan Colony and Rehmatabad here on Saturday.

The city is facing severe water crisis but there is no mechanism to control tanker mafia while thousands of people are relying on them for years.

In the areas of Range Road, Qasim Market, Misriyal, a tanker is being sold at Rs2000 to Rs3000.

The residents of city and cantonment board localities are facing difficulties because of water shortage in the sweltering heat. They have been left at the mercy of the tanker mafia that charges them exorbitant rates to provide drinking water for public.

A survey conducted by ‘The News’ a tanker owner pays only Rs200 to refill his tanker from different wells but selling it in skyrocketing prices to public. The tanker mafia is continuously blackmailing the district administration. The district administration last year took action against tanker mafia but they went on strike and created a difficult situation all around.

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Official Spokesman Omar Farooq told ‘The News’ that they were selling a water tanker of 1000 gallons at Rs1000 in the outskirts of the city and Rs600 in city areas. He also admitted that tanker mafia was looting public both with hands but there is no solid mechanism to keep a check and balance.

The citizens have appealed to authorities concerned to take action against tanker mafia to lower down the prices.