Police open court listens to citizens

LAHORE : SSP Operations Mustansir Feroze listened to citizens in an open court held in Shahdara police station and issued instructions to the officers concerned here on Saturday.

A large number of citizens were present. They apprised the SSP of their problems. DSP Shahdara Circle, SHO Shahdara and SHO Shahdara Town were present. The SSP police are ensuring to resolve people’s problem at police station level. Mustansir Feroze said that purpose of holding open courts is to resolve people’s problem on their doorsteps. He said good policing is not possible without the help and cooperation of public. He appealed to the citizens to report any illegal activity in streets, neighborhood or in their areas to police so that by taking timely action, police could fulfill its duty to protect their life and property. He said maintaining law and order and curbing crime is the top priority of the police. He directed the officers to listen to people and take action on merit. Mustansir Feroze inspected the Dolphin Squad along with SP Dolphin Squad Saad Aziz and issue necessary instructions. Addressing the Dolphin officials, he said effective patrolling should be ensured.